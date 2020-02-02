AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 48.84%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.55-7.80 EPS.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $85.56 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $70.55 and a 12-month high of $94.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

ABC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.88.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,713,422.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,484 shares in the company, valued at $13,297,982.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $963,316.08. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,724 shares of company stock valued at $5,561,840. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

