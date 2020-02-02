Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives Outperform Rating from Cowen

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cowen in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $2,650.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their previous price target of $2,400.00. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.92% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMZN. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,309.43.
AMZN opened at $2,008.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,851.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1,811.88. The company has a market cap of $995.92 billion, a PE ratio of 88.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,566.76 and a 12 month high of $2,055.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Amazon.com by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,564,873,000 after purchasing an additional 219,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 314.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,566,000 after purchasing an additional 118,721 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,058,685,000 after purchasing an additional 40,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
