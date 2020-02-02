Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given “Buy” Rating at DA Davidson

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $2,625.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their previous price target of $2,550.00. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AMZN. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,309.43.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,008.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $995.92 billion, a PE ratio of 88.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $1,566.76 and a 1-year high of $2,055.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,851.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,811.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 32.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,564,873,000 after purchasing an additional 219,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 314.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,566,000 after purchasing an additional 118,721 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,058,685,000 after purchasing an additional 40,404 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.