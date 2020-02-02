Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.39-4.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.43. Altria Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.39-4.51 EPS.

Shares of MO traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,790,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,355,939. The stock has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $57.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Argus set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.19.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

