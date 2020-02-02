Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.39-4.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.44. Altria Group also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.39-4.51 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.19.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.53. 11,790,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,355,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.04. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

