Altria Group (NYSE:MO) PT Lowered to $56.00

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday. Argus set a $60.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.19.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.53. 11,790,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,355,939. The company has a market capitalization of $88.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.04. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 74,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

