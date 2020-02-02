Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Shares Up 8.1%

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)’s stock price shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.81 and last traded at $18.60, 169,499 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 126% from the average session volume of 75,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ASPS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $284.59 million, a PE ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, CEO William B. Shepro purchased 1,400 shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $25,088.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 26.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

