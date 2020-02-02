Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 72.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Sadoff Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA raised its position in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $21.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,432.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,173,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,396. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,402.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,275.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $988.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,500.58.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,483.09.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

