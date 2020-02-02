Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx $20.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.13. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $5.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.72 billion.Alliance Data Systems also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 20.50-20.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADS. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wolfe Research set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.81.

ADS traded down $4.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.79. 1,725,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,416. Alliance Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $99.20 and a fifty-two week high of $182.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.67.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 47.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.69%.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

