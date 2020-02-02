Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) will report earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alimera Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.42). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($2.61). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.99). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alimera Sciences.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60). The business had revenue of $12.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alimera Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In other Alimera Sciences news, Director John Snisarenko purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard S. Eiswirth, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $521,000.00. Insiders have bought a total of 114,000 shares of company stock valued at $595,270 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,128,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,414 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.59% of Alimera Sciences worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Alimera Sciences stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,519. Alimera Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

