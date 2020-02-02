Algorand Tops 1-Day Volume of $53.04 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002707 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx, BitMax and Hotbit. Algorand has a total market cap of $138.81 million and $53.04 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Algorand has traded up 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand Profile

Algorand’s total supply is 3,076,732,392 coins and its circulating supply is 545,460,549 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

