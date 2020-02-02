Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Price Target Cut to $140.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.86% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.68.
Shares of ALXN opened at $99.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $141.86.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.
About Alexion Pharmaceuticals
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.
Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?
Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.