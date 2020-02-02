Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Price Target Cut to $140.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.68.

Shares of ALXN opened at $99.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $141.86.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

