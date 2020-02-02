Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

ALEC has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $27.94 on Thursday. Alector has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of -10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.92.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter. Alector had a negative net margin of 378.57% and a negative return on equity of 58.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Alector will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $25,497.85. Also, insider Robert King sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $115,950.00. Insiders have sold 1,398,842 shares of company stock worth $26,442,435 in the last three months. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Alector during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Alector during the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alector during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Alector by 89.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Alector by 80.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares during the last quarter. 50.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

