AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 166.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in AlarmCom were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in AlarmCom by 110.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 93.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 20.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 3.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlarmCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AlarmCom news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $846,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,493 shares in the company, valued at $11,317,628.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALRM shares. First Analysis raised AlarmCom from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised AlarmCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $51.00 price target on AlarmCom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.10.

NASDAQ:ALRM traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,757. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.29. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 52-week low of $41.06 and a 52-week high of $71.50.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.62 million. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 122.34% and a net margin of 10.23%. AlarmCom’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

