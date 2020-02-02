Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) Receives $40.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Akcea Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akcea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Akcea Therapeutics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of AKCA stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.27. The company had a trading volume of 238,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.43. Akcea Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $35.82.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $20.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 million. Akcea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.00% and a negative net margin of 50.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akcea Therapeutics will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Akcea Therapeutics by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 49,152 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Akcea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Akcea Therapeutics by 94.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Akcea Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Akcea Therapeutics by 23.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 42,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

Akcea Therapeutics Company Profile

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

