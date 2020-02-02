AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) PT Raised to $17.50

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.25. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $18.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.99 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a jan 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis purchased 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $125,097.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 37.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

