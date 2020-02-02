Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) PT Raised to

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) had its price objective hoisted by Craig Hallum from to in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AGYS. BidaskClub raised shares of Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a report on Friday, October 25th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilysys has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Agilysys stock opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.15 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $41.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 335.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 222,393 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the second quarter valued at about $4,296,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,044,000 after purchasing an additional 185,201 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the third quarter valued at about $2,647,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 16.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 83,486 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

