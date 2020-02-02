Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) will announce $16.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.32 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $13.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $54.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.60 million to $54.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $87.29 million, with estimates ranging from $65.20 million to $111.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 205.30% and a negative net margin of 215.09%.

ADMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Adamas Pharmaceuticals to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $56,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 144.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 13,247 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADMS opened at $5.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.42. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $12.57.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

