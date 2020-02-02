Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2020 // Comments off

Brokerages expect Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Acasti Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.26). Acasti Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Acasti Pharma.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acasti Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of Acasti Pharma stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.73. 2,281,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,238,238. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94. Acasti Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Acasti Pharma during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Acasti Pharma by 20.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in Acasti Pharma during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Acasti Pharma during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Acasti Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acasti Pharma (ACST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.