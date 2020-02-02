Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Acasti Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.26). Acasti Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Acasti Pharma.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acasti Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of Acasti Pharma stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.73. 2,281,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,238,238. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94. Acasti Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Acasti Pharma during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Acasti Pharma by 20.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in Acasti Pharma during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Acasti Pharma during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Acasti Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

