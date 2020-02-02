ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

ABMD has been the topic of several other reports. Leerink Swann increased their target price on ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised ABIOMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ABIOMED from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered ABIOMED from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $272.25.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

NASDAQ ABMD traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.29. The company had a trading volume of 430,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,471. ABIOMED has a fifty-two week low of $155.02 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.28.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $204.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ABIOMED will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ABIOMED by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $882,977,000 after buying an additional 290,358 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ABIOMED by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,442,000 after buying an additional 93,165 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in ABIOMED by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 306,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,525,000 after buying an additional 71,792 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ABIOMED by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 184,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,750,000 after buying an additional 11,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in ABIOMED by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 174,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,822,000 after buying an additional 31,257 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.