Abcam Plc (LON:ABC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Abcam Plc (LON:ABC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,310.80 ($17.24).

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABC. Panmure Gordon cut Abcam to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Abcam from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,470 ($19.34) and gave the company an “add” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Abcam from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,370 ($18.02) price objective (up from GBX 1,230 ($16.18)) on shares of Abcam in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Get Abcam alerts:

In other news, insider Jonathan Simon Milner sold 1,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,412 ($18.57), for a total transaction of £15,532,000 ($20,431,465.40). Also, insider Alan Thomas Hirzel sold 25,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,171 ($15.40), for a total value of £297,211.51 ($390,964.89).

LON ABC traded down GBX 8 ($0.11) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,394 ($18.34). The company had a trading volume of 274,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,233. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 63.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,387.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,266.57. Abcam has a twelve month low of GBX 1,058 ($13.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,523 ($20.03).

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.