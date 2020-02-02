8,140 Shares in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Bought by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,140 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,894,565 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $567,498,000 after buying an additional 327,457 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,694,049 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 764,020 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 552.6% in the 4th quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 694,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,239,000 after purchasing an additional 588,276 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,910,000 after purchasing an additional 232,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rio Tinto stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.43. 2,916,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.90. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 52 week low of $47.88 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.49.

Several research firms have issued reports on RIO. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $867.26.

In related news, insider Clark Megan bought 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,523.25.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

