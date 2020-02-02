8,055 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Purchased by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 23,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.87. 1,035,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,100. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $145.28 and a 52-week high of $193.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.10.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

