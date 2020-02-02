805 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Acquired by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Novartis by 330.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 1,675.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVS opened at $94.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $216.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.97 and a one year high of $96.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.58.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

