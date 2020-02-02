700 Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 330.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,932,000 after acquiring an additional 127,195 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $9,374,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,041,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,805,000 after acquiring an additional 91,310 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $6,515,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 297,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,783,000 after acquiring an additional 61,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $100.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 588.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.26. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.85 and a 52-week high of $119.65.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.31 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $191,362.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,347.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,277 shares of company stock worth $2,713,804 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.58.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

