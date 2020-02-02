68,299 Shares in Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Parsons as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Parsons in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,729,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Parsons during the second quarter worth approximately $3,449,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Parsons during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Parsons during the second quarter worth approximately $44,750,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,178,000. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSN shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Parsons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Parsons in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Parsons to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Parsons stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average of $37.50. Parsons Corp has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $43.85.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Parsons had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Parsons Corp will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

