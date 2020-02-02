$6.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will report sales of $6.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.34 billion to $6.44 billion. Dollar Tree posted sales of $6.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year sales of $23.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.63 billion to $23.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.60 billion to $24.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.91.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.49 per share, for a total transaction of $89,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,981.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 214.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 35.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

DLTR traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.07. 2,704,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,541,294. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $85.37 and a twelve month high of $119.71. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.04.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

