$523.90 Million in Sales Expected for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will report $523.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $529.43 million and the lowest is $516.70 million. Compass Minerals International reported sales of $486.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.37). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Compass Minerals International to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CL King began coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of CMP stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.89. The company had a trading volume of 559,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,076. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $47.31 and a one year high of $61.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,570,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,200,000 after buying an additional 55,873 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth $27,718,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 412,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,163,000 after acquiring an additional 19,932 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 58.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 338,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,126,000 after acquiring an additional 124,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 305,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

