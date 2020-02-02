4NEW (KWATT) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $16,241.00 and $3,518.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 4NEW token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN, Exrates and BitForex. During the last week, 4NEW has traded 95.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.38 or 0.02946037 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00193766 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029662 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00121650 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

4NEW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Exrates, Hotbit, LATOKEN, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

