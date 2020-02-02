4,191 Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Bought by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 541,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,400,000 after buying an additional 16,281 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $297,000.

NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.78. The company had a trading volume of 707,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,757. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.55.

