$4.67 Billion in Sales Expected for L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) to report sales of $4.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for L Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.82 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.63 billion. L Brands reported sales of $4.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that L Brands will report full-year sales of $12.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.84 billion to $13.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.48 billion to $13.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

LB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded L Brands to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on L Brands to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Shares of NYSE:LB traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.16. The company had a trading volume of 10,433,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,868,685. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.79. L Brands has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.41.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in L Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of L Brands by 1,767.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of L Brands by 757.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of L Brands by 827.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

