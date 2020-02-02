$39.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) to post $39.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.39 billion and the highest is $39.54 billion. Cardinal Health posted sales of $37.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year sales of $152.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $152.01 billion to $153.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $159.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $158.15 billion to $160.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $37.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.75 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 358.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAH traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,692,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.33. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $56.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.481 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

