3,740 Shares in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 80,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS stock opened at $237.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.77 and a 200-day moving average of $217.97. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $180.73 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GS. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Buckingham Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

