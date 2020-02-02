$306.79 Million in Sales Expected for Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) will post sales of $306.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $306.40 million and the highest is $307.17 million. Oxford Industries posted sales of $298.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oxford Industries.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $241.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

Oxford Industries stock traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.40. The company had a trading volume of 101,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,629. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.69. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $63.73 and a 12 month high of $85.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.26%.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $383,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,095.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Oxford Industries by 7.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Oxford Industries by 8.3% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 63,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the third quarter valued at $1,668,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Oxford Industries by 13.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,835,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $214,926,000 after acquiring an additional 339,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Oxford Industries by 79.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

See Also: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Industries (OXM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.