29,000 Shares in Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Bought by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Medallia in the 3rd quarter worth $3,401,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Medallia during the 3rd quarter worth about $428,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medallia during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,035,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Medallia during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,062,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallia during the 3rd quarter worth about $709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Medallia from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In related news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 85,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $2,624,210.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,122,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,395,642.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 381,911 shares of company stock worth $11,792,757.

NYSE MDLA traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $28.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,581,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,233. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.34. Medallia has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $44.72.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $103.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.22 million. Medallia’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medallia will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

