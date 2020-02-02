2,540 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Purchased by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,480,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,967,308,000 after buying an additional 6,884,914 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,501,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $155,717,000 after acquiring an additional 529,992 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 82.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,915,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,125 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,610,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,505,000 after acquiring an additional 422,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 35.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,162,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,168,000 after purchasing an additional 563,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

In related news, Director Bob Shearer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.96 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,533.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack B. Moore purchased 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,527.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 35,900 shares of company stock worth $1,393,129. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

