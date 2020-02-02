22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of 22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) dropped 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.93, approximately 1,383,664 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,845,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th.
22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter.
About 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)
22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.
