22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of 22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) dropped 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.93, approximately 1,383,664 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,845,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,529 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,000.

About 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

