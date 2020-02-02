$223.11 Million in Sales Expected for Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) will report $223.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $219.00 million and the highest is $226.02 million. Simply Good Foods posted sales of $123.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full year sales of $860.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $851.00 million to $871.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $977.68 million, with estimates ranging from $965.00 million to $986.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.40 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMPL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.97. The stock had a trading volume of 915,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,114. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.61 and a beta of 0.77. Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34.

In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo purchased 16,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.42 per share, with a total value of $398,778.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,978.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nomi Ghez purchased 21,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.27 per share, with a total value of $495,069.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,844.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 113,604 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,592 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $462,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 81.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,128 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $2,969,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 11.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $8,660,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

