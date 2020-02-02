2,100 Shares in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Purchased by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 7,778.0% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 86,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,681,000 after purchasing an additional 85,480 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 50.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $474.18.

Charter Communications stock traded up $24.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $517.46. 2,037,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,424. Charter Communications Inc has a one year low of $319.30 and a one year high of $521.69. The stock has a market cap of $111.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $493.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.11.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

