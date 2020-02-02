1irstcoin (FST) 1-Day Volume Reaches $114,528.00

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One 1irstcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.49 or 0.00015825 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Instant Bitex and Token Store. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $59.58 million and approximately $114,528.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About 1irstcoin

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,866,194 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Token Store and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

