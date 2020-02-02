19,498 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Bought by Oldfather Financial Services LLC

Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 19,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.9% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.56. 2,298,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,058. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.70. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $118.34 and a one year high of $138.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

