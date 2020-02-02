1,803 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Ross Stores by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,228,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $684,193,000 after buying an additional 138,267 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,613,513 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $177,244,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,600,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $186,319,000 after buying an additional 18,726 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 913,440 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $100,341,000 after purchasing an additional 70,545 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 798,136 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $87,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.81.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $112.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.52 and a 200-day moving average of $110.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.31 and a twelve month high of $122.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

