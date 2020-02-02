1,621 Shares in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Allegion by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Allegion by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 4.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allegion from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America set a $125.00 price target on Allegion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Allegion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total value of $549,591.91. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,395.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $129.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. Allegion PLC has a 1 year low of $85.22 and a 1 year high of $131.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

