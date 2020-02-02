1,452 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Acquired by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at $59,103,377.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,800 shares of company stock worth $23,657,732 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

JPM opened at $132.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $415.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $98.09 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.77.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

