1,222 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Purchased by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,000. Booking accounts for about 1.5% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,173,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Booking by 35.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,600,000 after buying an additional 27,571 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Booking by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,815,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Booking by 26.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,443,000 after buying an additional 16,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Booking by 270.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 18,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,193,000 after buying an additional 13,856 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG stock traded down $41.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,830.55. 714,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,337. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,022.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,964.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,640.54 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $37.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,970.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Booking from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,127.63.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.