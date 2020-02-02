11,423 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,423 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Intel by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,861,593 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 331,597 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,648 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 20,360 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Intel by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 31,223 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 313,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the period. 65.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nomura increased their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,461 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,107 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $63.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $273.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.