1,100 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Acquired by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PH stock opened at $195.69 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1 year low of $152.18 and a 1 year high of $212.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.98 and its 200-day moving average is $186.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

PH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $189.00 target price on Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.67.

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,818 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $359,764.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,478.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total value of $751,425.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,571 shares of company stock worth $1,713,440. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

