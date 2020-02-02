$110.38 Million in Sales Expected for Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) will post sales of $110.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mongodb’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110.00 million and the highest is $111.00 million. Mongodb posted sales of $85.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Mongodb will report full-year sales of $408.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $408.20 million to $409.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $529.60 million, with estimates ranging from $505.00 million to $546.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mongodb.

Get Mongodb alerts:

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Argus started coverage on Mongodb in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Mongodb in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Mongodb from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.64.

In other Mongodb news, CTO Eliot Horowitz sold 3,000 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 97,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,635,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 20,000 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,000,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,467 shares in the company, valued at $17,624,748.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,655 shares of company stock worth $20,085,552 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mongodb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Mongodb by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Mongodb by 79.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mongodb by 445.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Mongodb by 143.3% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDB traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $163.91. 1,062,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,208. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -67.18 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.64. Mongodb has a 12 month low of $88.31 and a 12 month high of $184.78.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mongodb (MDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.