1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.60-0.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.349-1.361 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.1-800-Flowers.Com also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.60-0.61 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Noble Financial set a $25.00 price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.19. 1,014,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.98. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $981.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 5,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $69,826.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,363.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $40,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,192 shares in the company, valued at $655,893.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

