1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-0.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1348.9-1361.4, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.1-800-Flowers.Com also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.60-0.61 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLWS. Noble Financial set a $25.00 target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Get 1-800-Flowers.Com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.19. 1,014,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,649. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $21.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average of $15.07.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.01 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 5,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $69,826.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,363.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $40,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,893.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.